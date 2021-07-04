There’s been an apparent accidental detonation of fireworks ahead of tonight’s show in Ocean City, MD:

So uhhh everyone alright from those ground level fireworks in Ocean City? 😬 pic.twitter.com/HH7JobbjTB — Taylor (@thandle) July 4, 2021

Watch:

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

There’s no word yet on injuries:

Fireworks went off in Ocean City this morning on the beach, down by the inlet. Not sure if there are any injuries. Video taken by my sister-in-law. pic.twitter.com/m5MFcRtRUN — Jessica Anderson (@janders5) July 4, 2021

And, the aftermath:

Fireworks were reportedly being shot off from two locations tonight, so maybe the show will go on?

Ocean City, MD was already planning on having two locations for fireworks so it looks like they'll still have a show tonight. Again, I hope no one was injured earlier. – https://t.co/T3Ri0IFQW2 https://t.co/MvtrrRiHug — Alex Liggitt (@7NewsAlex) July 4, 2021

