Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi just announced that she selected GOP Rep. Liz Cheney to serve on the select committee to investigate the January 6 takeover of the Capitol:

Well, this should play well in Cheney’s primary next year:

Maybe Cheney can campaign with Ana Navarro?

Trending

And now we wait to see who the GOP puts on the committee:

Kevin McCarthy had threatened any Republican member from accepting an invitation from Pelosi to serve on the committee:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-CNN, MSNBC) doesn’t seem to care much about McCarthy’s threat:

And:

Watch for yourself:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroLiz CheneyNancy Pelosi