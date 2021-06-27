Happy Sunday, everyone, except to economics professor Dr. Asatar Bair who got “Stalin” trending this afternoon after he defended the murderous tyrant as a “great listener and collaborator during discussions”:

Thread here:

And he “would certainly conclude that he is one of the great leaders of the 20th [century] though”:

This is the same guy who dismissed the Uyghur genocide:

And now, here he is, praising Stalin:

Maybe he’s such a good listener because dead people often don’t talk very much?

And he tweeted this in all seriousness:

He’s also a fan of Critical Race Theory:

And if you’re against it, you’re just like the Nazis:

Tell us again why we shouldn’t worry about what’s taught in schools:

How many more like him are out there?

