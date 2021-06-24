Failed Dem Congressional candidate and current executive director of Fight 4 Florida’s Future is going on a tear against President Joe Biden over keeping Trump pick Louis DeJoy as head of the USPS and over Biden’s selection of Merrick Garland as Attorney General:

Can someone explain to me why Biden is allowing our USPS to be destroyed by a criminal who tried to sabotage our election? https://t.co/Po9kCKYpHV — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 23, 2021

“MY GOD!’ she exclaimed. “What the HELL is going on with @POTUS?”:

MY GOD! What the HELL is going on with @POTUS? How the hell did he appoint a postal board and not make sure they would get rid of DeJoy? How the hell did he appoint an AG and not make sure he would hold GOP accountable and bring back the rule of law? How is this going on? — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 24, 2021

“EVERYTHING BAD that is happening to our country right now is because of weakness and failure of DOJ”:

EVERYTHING BAD that is happening to our country right now is because of weakness and failure of DOJ. When the GOP lost, they weren’t just disappointed, they were ENRAGED! And they have are on the war path to attack Dems as much as humanly possible, knowing they will get away — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 24, 2021

Maybe she should thank Mitch McConnell for keeping “incompetent and ineffective” Garland off of the Supreme Court?

with most of it because our DOJ is overwhelmed and run by an incompetent and ineffective AG. EVERYTHING that we hold sacred, from the vote to academic freedom, to free press, to the rule of law is CATASTROPHIC distress! @POTUS doesn’t seem to grasp this, or if he does, he — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 24, 2021

But she thinks that “POTUS doesn’t seem to grasp this, or if he does, he doesn’t seem willing to make a change.” She added, Garland “needs to go NOW!”:

doesn’t seem to be willing to make a change. IT STARTS WITH DOJ! Garland is all wrong all the time, and our country is imploding because of his derelictions. He needs to go NOW! — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 24, 2021

But, libs, please be careful listening to this law school graduate. Check out this hot take:

Joe Biden can declare a state of emergency and put all new state voting legislation on hold until their effect on our democracy and national security can be fully studied. The ONLY way for the GOP to stop him is to have, you guessed it, 60 votes in the Senate and both chambers. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) June 22, 2021

Maybe she missed that day in law school?

cc @BadLegalTakes. And no, Pam, the "only way to stop it" would be for the states to simply ignore that "order" as beyond the President's authority, and for the courts to bat away any federal attempt to enforce said order (& they would, b/c the President has no such authority) https://t.co/X5zqQIMQDN — Akiva Cohen (@AkivaMCohen) June 23, 2021

***

