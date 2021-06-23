It’s over.

Failed presidential candidate Andrew Yang added failed mayoral candidate to his resume Tuesday night, conceding the Dem primary for NYC mayor:

Conceding the Democratic primary for mayor, @AndrewYang says the numbers make it clear he won’t win, but he will support the next mayor. #NY1Politics LIVE RESULTS: https://t.co/HaTYMyliiJ pic.twitter.com/iFHRZOHu3z — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 23, 2021

Take a bow, journos. YOU did this:

.@AndrewYang entered the race as a front runner, with toms of media and name recognition. He slipped later in the campaign. Andrew says this is a “people-powered campaign” and continues to speak about what his campaign worked towards. — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 23, 2021

Their “all-consuming obsession with Andrew Yang’s celebrity” SHOULD be a “large part of the final story,” but it won’t:

The NY press corps all consuming obsession with Andrew Yang’s celebrity for 8 months of the NYC Mayoral campaign will be a large part of the final story. It created a distorted view of the field and allowed other candidates to be woefully unexamined until close to the end — Patrick Gaspard (@patrickgaspard) June 23, 2021

However, there was one journo who got it correct:

I can’t remember who tweeted it but when Andrew Yang announced his candidacy for NYC Mayor they said this: “Andrew Yang is going to get 80% of the coverage and 12% of the vote.” pic.twitter.com/JDYmPyjLXf — Reggie Wade (@ReggieWade) June 23, 2021

That prediction was made by Calder McHugh, an independent Brooklyn-based journalist:

Maybe MSM outlets need to ask themselves why their journos didn’t see what McHugh saw early on:

told all u idiots https://t.co/qoMIUinWAA — Calder McHugh (@calder_mchugh) June 23, 2021

Remember, kids, Twitter isn’t real life, too:

Eric Adams has less than 2% of Andrew Yang’s Twitter followers and is on track to win more than twice as many votes in NYC. Lol — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

He was always an awful candidate but journos never seemed to capture that until the very end:

Uh, so NYC mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is dive-bombing selfies at Essex Market and made the mistake of trying one with my spouse. @nycDSA pic.twitter.com/TAXJKyrmi0 — James Schamus (@JamesSchamus) June 22, 2021

Maybe he can try doing a cooking show next? That seems to be his true passion:

Learning to cut gyro at the Z.P. Greek Festival in the Bronx. Thanks for your support everyone 😀 pic.twitter.com/1oQSHwgvgA — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 21, 2021

And he’s already back on the cable news circuit:

…Andrew Yang, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, Ed Litton, Cedric Richmond, Eugene Scott, Adrienne Elrod, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, Kurt Bardella — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 23, 2021

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

***