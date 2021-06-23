Researcher Jesse D. Bloom has apparently recovered a “deleted set of #SARSCoV2 sequences that provide additional information about viruses from the early Wuhan outbreak”:

You can read his entire thread here, but in summary: “The Chinese deleted early sequences that lead away from the Wuhan market” and “This researcher uncovered them”

And:

Shouldn’t this be bigger news?

This deleted data shows that “the coronavirus was probably circulating in Wuhan before the Huanan Seafood market outbreak”:

These were “samples that were previously deleted by researchers at Wuhan University:

Ka-boom:

Yes, “why would anybody do that?”

And we have questions for the NIH, too:

China right now: OOF!

***

