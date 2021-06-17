SHOT. . .

AFT President Randi Weingarten warned readers “to be smart” and not fall for “sponsored content” disguised as news articles as these groups she doesn’t agree with will “stop at nothing to get their message out there”:

Groups that want to privatize public education will stop at nothing to get their message out there. We have to be smart media consumers and discern news from sponsored content. https://t.co/vWDRkfTk4w — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 17, 2021

This would be the same Randi Weingarten we told you about yesterday who tweeted out a study on COVID-19 and the mental health of teachers without noting that HER UNION PAID FOR THE STUDY:

coming from the person who tweeted out a study the other day and failed to mention her union paid for the studyhttps://t.co/QIrl5osK2I https://t.co/4f1MmJ0Whv — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 17, 2021

Here’s the tweet on the study by the RAND Corp.:

A new study has found that teachers are more likely to have depression symptoms. These months of intense effort have taken a toll that will be felt—disproportionately by Black and brown educators—for years to come.https://t.co/nlb1WxBS1v — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) June 15, 2021

And here’s the bit about who paid for it:

What a hack.

