Sen. Dick Durbin just equated getting rid of the filibuster to “storming the ‘beaches of Normandy on D-Day running straight into enemy fire”:

Does this make the people who want to keep the filibuster Nazis?

Anyway, he was DEFENDING the filibuster back in 2018 when it was then President Trump who wanted to get rid of it, saying it “would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers”:

He can defend this however he wants, but it won’t fool anyone. He’s a hypocrite:

