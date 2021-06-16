Sen. Dick Durbin just equated getting rid of the filibuster to “storming the ‘beaches of Normandy on D-Day running straight into enemy fire”:

Sen. Durbin just equated ending the filibuster to storming "the beaches of Normandy on D-Day running straight into enemy fire" These are not serious people. — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) June 16, 2021

Does this make the people who want to keep the filibuster Nazis?

he also criticized the "tyranny of the minority" a day after Senate Dems hosted Texas Democrats at lunch and praised their obstructionist tactics — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) June 16, 2021

Anyway, he was DEFENDING the filibuster back in 2018 when it was then President Trump who wanted to get rid of it, saying it “would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers”:

SEN. DURBIN in 2018: The nuclear option “would be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised and created going back to our Founding Fathers. We have to acknowledge our respect for the minority." pic.twitter.com/TULmvaJIRu — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) March 16, 2021

He can defend this however he wants, but it won’t fool anyone. He’s a hypocrite:

Asked Durbin about this quote from 2018 when Trump called for elimination of filibuster. “Senator McConnell taught me that I was wrong. He managed to use and abuse the filibuster so many times and stopped the Senate in its track.” https://t.co/XGo7iQ5EcT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) March 16, 2021

