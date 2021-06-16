“Alexa, show us the MOST PATHETIC thing possible ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Florida.”

Alexa:

This might be a long shot, but I’m literally the ONLY statewide elected Democrat in Florida. What if we could beat @GovRonDeSantis to a million followers?!? He’s starting at 992k.

We’re starting at 171k. Would send a huge message that Democrats aren’t giving up on Florida. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) June 16, 2021

No wonder she’s being outraised by fellow Dem (or whatever political party he belongs to today) Charlie Crist:

If you want some evidence of why her political committee recently only raised $215K, this tweet is it. FTR, DeSantis's raised $7.5M, and Charlie Crist's raised $1.2 million. https://t.co/cuodoOKDUQ — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) June 16, 2021

Yep:

Maybe if Nikki were more focused on raising money than Twitter chicanery, she wouldn't be so far behind Crist AND DeSantis in the cash game. https://t.co/GfDTHdsDNR — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 16, 2021

For comparison purposes, Rep. Val Demings, who is taking on Sen. Marco Rubio, raised $1 million last week:

Florida Democrats get (and deserve) a lot of hate for losing statewide races. But Demings raised $1 million last week when she announced. Fried raised a pitiful $215,000 in May. https://t.co/RepFielHyB — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 16, 2021

And in case you were wondering why Dems keep losing Florida:

lmao can't believe Ds keep losing in Florida https://t.co/akEL6m5Sd7 — cc (@cc_fla) June 16, 2021

