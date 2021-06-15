Another new poll has retired NYPD Captian and possible New Jersey resident Eric Adams leading the Dem primary for NYC mayor

Butt because they’re experimenting with ranked-choice voting, this poll doesn’t have Adams getting the win until the 12th round:

A different poll has Sanitation Commissioner and COVID-19 food czar Kathryn Garcia winning in the later rounds with Adams in the lead on the first round, so it really is anyone’s race at this point:

But it does look like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of far-left candidate Maya Wile is helping Adams:

