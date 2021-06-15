Another new poll has retired NYPD Captian and possible New Jersey resident Eric Adams leading the Dem primary for NYC mayor
NYC Mayor Democratic Primary:
Adams 24%
Garcia 17%
Wiley 15%
Yang 13%
Stringer 7%
Donovan 3%
McGuire 3%
Morales 3%
Chang 1%
Prince 1%
Foldenauer 0%
Taylor 0%
Wright 0%
.@maristpoll/@politico/@Telemundo47 / WNBA, 876 LV, 6/3-9https://t.co/Yk2G5QlIwd
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) June 15, 2021
Butt because they’re experimenting with ranked-choice voting, this poll doesn’t have Adams getting the win until the 12th round:
@ericadamsfornyc Holds 7-Point Lead on @KGforNYC, Would Win in 12th Round of Ranked Votes: @WNBC Poll https://t.co/wwoC5QPwa3
— Prof. Oghene Oyiborhoro 🇺🇸 (@OgheneTweets) June 15, 2021
A different poll has Sanitation Commissioner and COVID-19 food czar Kathryn Garcia winning in the later rounds with Adams in the lead on the first round, so it really is anyone’s race at this point:
And here's a poll that Kathryn Garcia winning in ranked choice voting (Adams leads on the initial ballot with Wiley not too far behind) https://t.co/6rPxq273H4
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 14, 2021
But it does look like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of far-left candidate Maya Wile is helping Adams:
Funny. Endorsement of far-left candidate Maya Wiley by AOC and Elizabeth Warren appears to be cutting into support of mystery candidate Andrew Yang and assuring victory of ex-cop Eric Adams. https://t.co/36lOsgKIax
— Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) June 15, 2021
