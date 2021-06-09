Dr. Anthony Fauci just appeared on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” where he lashed out at Republicans for daring to criticize his advice and guidance during the pandemic:

And he said calling for his firing his “preposterous, Chuck, totally preposterous”:

He went on to defend his flip-flopping on masks, saying “As a scientist, as a health official, when those data change, when you get more information, it’s essential that you change your position because you got to be guided by the science and the current data”:

Well, at least maybe now we can retire “the science is settled!” once and for all:

He also told Chuck Todd that “we have not ruled out the possibility that there could have been a leak from the lab of them working on the virus” but he still thinks the most likely source is natural transmission from an animal:

