As a follow up to this post from earlier. . .

Eric Adams, the current frontrunner in the NYC mayoral race, is accused of actually living in New Jersey https://t.co/z3EiKyTkqU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021

. . . Eric Adams gave reporters a tour of his alleged apartment in Brooklyn to help prove that he does, indeed, live in the city he wants to lead:

Three days before early voting starts and a ⁦@politicony⁩ story raising questions about where Eric Adams leads to this surreal moment when reporters are invited into his basement apartment. pic.twitter.com/Q75oMZ0r5P — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) June 9, 2021

Is this even a legal apartment?

So Eric Adams owns a Brooklyn town house and lives in the basement? https://t.co/HHuaCis56C — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 9, 2021

Adams, a retired NYPD captain, does have legit reasons for his privacy:

.@ericadamsfornyc addresses media outside of his home saying he’s “private” because when his son was born someone shot out the car windows pic.twitter.com/MMz4M5PWuH — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) June 9, 2021

Here’s his bed:

Here’s ⁦@ericadamsfornyc⁩ subterranean bedroom at his Bed-Stuy home. He invited the press to tour the unit after an article suggested he lives in NJ pic.twitter.com/FkU63pdGhN — Julia Marsh (@juliakmarsh) June 9, 2021

LOL:

Don't get distracted by the contents of Eric Adams' fridge from the real news: he appears to sleep with sneakers next to his pillow — David Freedlander (@freedlander) June 9, 2021

Adams is a vegetarian and the campaign was questioned about the non-vegan items in the fridge:

A peak inside the fridge The salmon and other non-vegan items are his son’s, according to his campaign team pic.twitter.com/McmhVEfIZa — David Brand (@DavidFBrand) June 9, 2021

But now critics are saying that this is actually his son’s apartment and he doesn’t live there:

I'm an Eric Adams Fridge Truther now. To the extent anyone in the Adams family lives at 936 Lafayette, it's his son. Adams is a notorious vegan, and the fridge is filled with things like sausage and a lot of condiments. https://t.co/z99w1Wtlsy — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) June 9, 2021

They should ask him to try on the red shoes, next:

this is so obviously his son’s apartment (his son goes to brooklyn college). look at the sneakers lined up by the bed. when was the last time eric adams rocked those red sneakers? https://t.co/B6WQJOI35Z — susie (@banikarim) June 9, 2021

Like Cinderella:

The media should make him do the Cinderella test. If the shoes fit, you must acquit! — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) June 9, 2021

The son, FWIW, is going to school at Brooklyn College and says he sometimes “crashes with his dad”:

Son, Jordan, says he lives in New Jersey, but sometimes crashes with his dad in Bed-Stuy because he’s getting a masters in screenwriting at Brooklyn College. — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 9, 2021

Ah, this is going to go on, won’t it? From Andrew Yang’s pollster:

The Brooklyn apartment Eric Adams claims he "lives" in vs. the Jersey condo he did forums from during the pandemic. Clear as day. pic.twitter.com/HceN9RyO5z — Evan Roth Smith (@TheRealERS) June 9, 2021

And:

Same Jersey condo, June 2020, height of the pandemic. Eric Adams fled the city. pic.twitter.com/kNgQF7Y5FV — Evan Roth Smith (@TheRealERS) June 9, 2021

***