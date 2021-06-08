The Rev. Al Sharpton and other Civil Rights leaders just wrapped up a meeting with Sen. Joe Manchin over HR1/S1 and police reform, saying the West Virginia Democrat “listened to us intently and will be back to us within days”:

“Puttin on the squeeze”?

Sharpton told reporters the same thing as his tweet after the meeting:

NOTE: As for the John Lewis bill, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that won’t be read to go until the fall anyway:

But according to media reports quoting Sen. Joe Manchin, his mind is made up on HR1/S1 and he still won’t be supporting it:

Don’t wait by the phone, Al:

***

