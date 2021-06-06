Vice President Kamala Harris left for her trip to Guatemala and Mexico on Sunday to discuss border issues. . .

Kamala Harris heads to Guatemala & then Mexico on her 1st foreign trip as VP in effort to curb Central America migration, while Hill border security hearings continue this week includ Thursday's House hearing on unaccompanied children at border. @cspan.orghttps://t.co/iB9xh1meNb pic.twitter.com/3s6UkpuFQG — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 6, 2021

. . .but Air Force Two was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews over what’s being called a “technical issue”:

"Due to a technical issue w/the VP’s plane we will be returning to JBA shorty where the Vice President will switch planes & continue on to Guatemala City."-@SymoneSanders46."It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns." Plane now back at JBA per VP pooler @cmsub. pic.twitter.com/hbmm8n3fyn — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 6, 2021

Harris told reporters, “I’m good” and “We all said a little prayer”:

“I’m good. I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.-VP Harris tells reporters per @tamarakeithNPR after returning to JBA due to a "technical issue," where she'll switch planes, and head back out enroute to Guatemala City. pic.twitter.com/Bv9FiSI7jY — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 6, 2021

She’s currently awaiting the backup plane:

Harris is awaiting a new plane to head to Guatemala on Sunday. — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) June 6, 2021

Well, that’s not a great start to the big border summit.

