White House Press Secretary is hosting the “first-ever social media briefing” right now at the White House:

What happens when Jen Psaki and internet stars get together? We'll find out tomorrow. Join the first-ever social media briefing tomorrow. Tune in as Jen answers questions about jobs, the economy, and more. Watch here or at https://t.co/bZzjPZkF4G. pic.twitter.com/CFKRHZG5GJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 4, 2021

What a joke:

This is a very, very serious administration https://t.co/kk0rLQvnRF — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 4, 2021

Who even thought this one up?

No one asked for this. https://t.co/5XD2BaW3i4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 4, 2021

Yeah, this will fix the narrative:

Two months of bad jobs reports, ongoing crisis at the border, rising gas prices, inflation, etc, etc White House: https://t.co/50ixIh6Hs6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2021

Yes, those are The Property Brothers:

Jen Psaki is talking to the property brothers about retrofitting homes pic.twitter.com/rvONLHRFeI — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 4, 2021

LOL:

the property brothers are infrastructure https://t.co/4yEKKvOyUN — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) June 4, 2021

Even some libs aren’t happy about it:

"We're going to cut off unemployment, do nothing about student loans, let voting rights wither and die, allow ourselves to negotiate away any useful infrastructure improvements, but, hey, here's not one…but TWO Property Brothers. That's Property Brothers plural, my friends." https://t.co/hZvvdKI7nG — Jeremy Repanich (@racefortheprize) June 4, 2021

Nor are journos. From 538’s Kaleigh Rogers:

You know what would be actually cool is if Psaki held a virtual press briefing with local community journalists instead of influencers and the Property Brothers. — Kaleigh Rogers (@KaleighRogers) June 4, 2021

Watch the whole thing here:

***