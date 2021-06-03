Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of people over the January 6 takeover of the Capitol, is having trouble serving his colleague Rep. Mo Brooks:

Swalwell asked the court to order a U.S. Marshal to serve Brooks the papers, but the court refused citing separation of powers concerns:

So then Swalwell hired a private investigator:

But that failed, too:

The court did grant Swalweel a 60-day extension:

What a clown show.

