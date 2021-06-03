Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of people over the January 6 takeover of the Capitol, is having trouble serving his colleague Rep. Mo Brooks:

Rep Eric Swalwell (D-CA) filed suit against Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani & Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) alleging they helped incite insurrection But there's a hurdle in suing Rep. Brooks … Brooks appears to be avoiding the attempt to serve him (Thread) pic.twitter.com/6tmr4rlC0V — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2021

Swalwell asked the court to order a U.S. Marshal to serve Brooks the papers, but the court refused citing separation of powers concerns:

A newly filed legal motion by Swalwell alleges "inherent difficulties of attempting service on a sitting Member of Congress" .. and asks the court to order a US Marshal to serve it Court has just said NO, citing separation of powers (more) pic.twitter.com/ideSzOlugX — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2021

So then Swalwell hired a private investigator:

Rep Swalwell's motion says Trump & Giuliani waived their rights to be served, but Rep Brooks won't Swalwell's attorney says calls were made to two different Brooks' staffers, but a "promised" return call didn't come So he did something else…. pic.twitter.com/DQbJWIYAto — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2021

But that failed, too:

Swalwell's lawyer says he hired private investigator to do it. But he says investigator is being stymied by Jan 6 restrictions, including limits on Hill visitors The P.I. spent "many hours over many days" trying to locate Brooks in April & May, but failed So court adjusted.. pic.twitter.com/jiWtSAPfOH — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2021

The court did grant Swalweel a 60-day extension:

Court has granted Swalwell a 60-day extension to serve Rep. Mo Brooks with lawsuit He has more time to get the papers in the hands of his fellow US House member….. — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 3, 2021

What a clown show.

