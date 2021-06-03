Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the San Francisco public works department who is already under investigation for corruption, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rob someone with a knife:

Twitchy readers may remember Nuru from this post in January 2020:

Wednesday’s alleged assault happened at a food bank, no less:

But he was just kidding, he said:

Sure, brandishing a kitchen knife at someone *could* be interpreted as a joke:

“Parody” status achieved:

***

Tags: Mohammed Nurusan francisco