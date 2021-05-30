Dem Nikki Fried, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture & Consumer Services and potential challenger of Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, tweeted that “Florida isn’t a red state”:

Oh, really?

It looks mostly red to us:

But don’t take our word for it, take what Fried wrote in HER OWN BIO as the “only statewide elected” Dem:

LOL.

