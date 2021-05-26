The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance has covered a grand jury to “decided on indictments in the Trump Org,” possibly including former President Trump himself:

NEW: NY prosecutor convenes a grand jury to hear evidence, decide on indictments in the Trump Org investigation. With the amazing @shaynajacobs.https://t.co/bIJOt1tcT1 — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) May 25, 2021

This comes amid reports that prosecutors are pressing longtime Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg to flip:

In Trump world, the news of a special grand jury convening feels different than the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Donald Trump because there is pressure on Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg to flip https://t.co/j2ZyytKksM — POLITICO (@politico) May 26, 2021

More on possible charges:

5/ Reports suggest that the investigation is expansive and includes potential tax charges and false statements in financial statements. This is consistent with reports that Vance is investigating others within the Trump Organization, such as long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021

Trump responded to the news, saying this “is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors.”

Full statement here:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history. It began the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower, and it’s never stopped. They wasted two years and $48 million in taxpayer dollars on Mueller and Russia Russia Russia, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and it continues to this day, with illegally leaked confidential information. No other President in history has had to put up with what I have had to, and on top of all that, I have done a great job for our Country, whether it’s taxes, regulations, our Military, Veterans, Space Force, our Borders, speedy creation of a great vaccine (said to be a miracle!), and protecting the Second Amendment. This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors. New York City and State are suffering the highest crime rates in their history, and instead of going after murderers, drug dealers, human traffickers, and others, they come after Donald Trump. Interesting that today a poll came out indicating I’m far in the lead for the Republican Presidential Primary and the General Election in 2024. Our Country is broken, our elections are rigged, corrupt, and stolen, our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!

And now we wait for the leaks:

Grand jury proceedings are secret, but witnesses in NY can disclose their testimony. In other words, we may learn more about the Trump Organization investigation in a way that ratchets up the pressure on people to cooperate, such as Weisselberg. https://t.co/uA5ezsJhpM — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 25, 2021

