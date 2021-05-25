Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has sent out “at least 50 fundraising emails” earlier this year where she promised to “personally” match donations yet she never followed through on it:

She only stopped the emails with the match offer after Markay contacted her office for comment:

Trending

What makes this different is Pelosi’s promise to “personally” match the funds:

You know, all politicians who do this should really stop it:

It’s a bad look:

She should really pay up, no?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Pelosi