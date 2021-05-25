Axios’ Lachlan Markay reports that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has sent out “at least 50 fundraising emails” earlier this year where she promised to “personally” match donations yet she never followed through on it:

New: Nancy Pelosi's campaign sent at least 50 fundraising emails from Jan to March promising she would "personally" match donations. But she's never reported giving to her own campaign, in Q1 or otherwise https://t.co/GLMORe7Ju7 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2021

She only stopped the emails with the match offer after Markay contacted her office for comment:

Those fundraising emails continued at least until last week. The last "personal" match offer, per a public database of the emails, came on Wednesday—incidentally, the same day we reached out to the campaign to ask about it https://t.co/GLMORe7Ju7 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2021

What makes this different is Pelosi’s promise to “personally” match the funds:

The matching offer is of course a tried-and-true fundraising gimmick. What makes Pelosi's noteworthy, though, is the offer to *personally* match: there are no limits on campaign self-funding, and Pelosi's high net worth means she *could* follow through https://t.co/GLMORe7Ju7 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2021

You know, all politicians who do this should really stop it:

All of this has become more significant since the Justice Department signaled last week that it considers phantom donation matches to be "material misrepresentations" if the promised funds never actually materialize https://t.co/pNa59TDcjl — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 25, 2021

It’s a bad look:

lying to small dollar donors is bad no matter which side of the aisle you're on and we all need to say that loudly and clearly. (also, treating people with respect actually raises more money!!!) https://t.co/MXot9XyqNg — jessalyn reid (@jessalynsays) May 25, 2021

She should really pay up, no?

Hey @SpeakerPelosi if you said this, do it, or you’re just another scum bag. https://t.co/0Z6qfLlx0V — Titus (@TitusNation) May 25, 2021

