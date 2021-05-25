Via the “Biden Voters Posting Their L’s Online” account. . .

pic.twitter.com/HiVbhs345n — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) May 25, 2021

. . .here’s how it started back in October 2020 when then-candidate Joe Biden told miners that his administration would support the “domestic production of EV metals”:

Exclusive: Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals https://t.co/VC8Kz7TUTw pic.twitter.com/qo7VQEkc8W — Reuters (@Reuters) October 23, 2020

From the article:

(Reuters) – Joe Biden’s campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a boon for the mining industry.

And now for how it’s going. . .

SCREW YOU, MINERS!

Biden looks abroad for electric vehicle metals, in blow to U.S. miners https://t.co/eLT07XZ08F pic.twitter.com/Cqq7feV8Tc — Reuters (@Reuters) May 25, 2021

From the article:

U.S. President Joe Biden will rely on ally countries to supply the bulk of the metals needed to build electric vehicles and focus on processing them domestically into battery parts, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists, two administration officials with direct knowledge told Reuters. The plans will be a blow to U.S. miners who had hoped Biden would rely primarily on domestically sourced metals, as his campaign had signaled last autumn, to help fulfill his ambitions for a less carbon-intensive economy.

In other words, “the future of the auto industry is electric — and it’s made in America” except for the part that makes the electric vehicle possible:

The future of the auto industry is electric — and it’s made in America. The American Jobs Plan is the investment we need in job training and R&D to win the future of the electric vehicle market. pic.twitter.com/i2yajfnSNq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 18, 2021

***