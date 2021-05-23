23-year-old Waseem Awawedh of Brooklyn was arrested on Thursday and charged with a hate crime after he was caught on video beating a Jewish man with a crutch:

And he said he “would do it again” according to prosecutors:

And then he was released, of course, because that’s what you do in NYC:

Here he is celebrating his release according to Yaakov Kaplan, vice-chair of Community Board 12:

The NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account has had a busy week:

And they need help identifying others captured on video and in photographs attacking Jews:

Two Jewish teens were reportedly saved by a Muslim Uber driver after being surrounded by an angry mob:

And we would like to thank this genius for leaving his fingerprints on the car while doing the hate crime:

