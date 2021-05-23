23-year-old Waseem Awawedh of Brooklyn was arrested on Thursday and charged with a hate crime after he was caught on video beating a Jewish man with a crutch:

UPDATE-23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh was arrested for using a crutch to assault a man in front of 1604 Broadway. He’s been charged with hate crime assault 2, gang assault 2, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.@NYPDDetectives @ADL_NYNJ @simonwiesenthal @JCRCNY @TheCSSorg — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 21, 2021

And he said he “would do it again” according to prosecutors:

'I would do it again': Suspect accused of pummeling NYC Jewish man shows no remorse https://t.co/2tyc3bxUNf pic.twitter.com/AqDd2Dipty — New York Post (@nypost) May 23, 2021

And then he was released, of course, because that’s what you do in NYC:

A Muslim man in NYC charged over the hate crime assault of a Jewish victim was given a hero's celebration upon release from jail. Waseem Awawdeh said he would "do it again." https://t.co/CXpHJfV0i4 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2021

Here he is celebrating his release according to Yaakov Kaplan, vice-chair of Community Board 12:

In case you haven’t seen this outrageous video of Waseem Awawdeh- the punk that beat a Jewish man unconscious on a NYC street, here it is. Celebrating after posting bail. Let that sink in for a minute, his friends are celebrating after he almost killed someone for being Jewish. https://t.co/TappdBbyRT pic.twitter.com/AI6dZOBdbC — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) May 23, 2021

The NYPD Hate Crimes Twitter account has had a busy week:

And they need help identifying others captured on video and in photographs attacking Jews:

🚨On May 20th at approx. 6 PM, this individual displayed an explosive device, while riding in the back of a pickup truck, in the vicinity of 37 W. 47th St., and threw the device, which detonated and caused burns to a 55 year-old-female. Do you know him?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/nu8R3GX4RO — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 22, 2021

Two Jewish teens were reportedly saved by a Muslim Uber driver after being surrounded by an angry mob:

We aware of this incident and are investigating. https://t.co/jpcJGsmeqr pic.twitter.com/6AapoWXNlA — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 23, 2021

And we would like to thank this genius for leaving his fingerprints on the car while doing the hate crime:

Video: Looking for information regarding the identities of the males below in connection to an Aggravated Harassment of four Jewish males on 5/22 at approx 7 PM at 4911 16 Avenue Bklyn .(Agudath Israel). The males fled in a blue Toyota Camry. Any information, ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PQCb0N59BZ — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) May 23, 2021

