There’s a video flying around right now that purportedly shows President Joe Biden golfing over the weekend in Delaware.

Or, should we say, attempting to golf as he somehow managed to hit the ball backward on this errant shot. Check it out:

So, is it Biden?

Trending

If this really is the president, “LOOOOOOL”:

Wait until former President Trump sees it:

Guidance released by the White House didn’t show him golfing on Monday as that tweeter wrote, but he did golf on Sunday morning:

And the White House won’t release any details on the president’s golfing partners for some reason:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GolfJoe Biden