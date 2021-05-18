There’s a video flying around right now that purportedly shows President Joe Biden golfing over the weekend in Delaware.

Or, should we say, attempting to golf as he somehow managed to hit the ball backward on this errant shot. Check it out:

So, is it Biden?

Is that really Joe because what a terrible golfer. https://t.co/19nVHkpJ4x — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 18, 2021

If this really is the president, “LOOOOOOL”:

LOOOOOOL this video of Joe Biden playing golf is amazing pic.twitter.com/uayezOrzZe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 18, 2021

Wait until former President Trump sees it:

We should have let Biden and Trump golf for the presidency. https://t.co/VK9SBSCndh — Jarome Bell (@JaromeBellVA) May 18, 2021

Guidance released by the White House didn’t show him golfing on Monday as that tweeter wrote, but he did golf on Sunday morning:

JUST IN (via WH press pool)#Biden is at Fieldstone Golf Club in Delaware. He's staying in #Wilmington, Delaware, and has nothing on his public schedule for today, acc'd to WH daily guidance, which the WH sent out Saturday. pic.twitter.com/uSZUyR6dR6 — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) May 16, 2021

And the White House won’t release any details on the president’s golfing partners for some reason:

Biden has departed the Fieldstone Golf Club after a bit more than 2.5 hours. The White House has not provided a list of who else was in his foursome. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) May 16, 2021

