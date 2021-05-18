GOP leader Kevin McCarthy announced this morning that he will not support legislation to create a commission to investigate the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on January 6:

JUST IN: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says he does not support proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault. https://t.co/ljFupEa0sU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 18, 2021

Full statement here:

Kevin McCarthy announces he won't support January 6 commission: pic.twitter.com/ZYnK7A5kiC — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 18, 2021

McCarthy would “likely” be called as a witness by the commission, FWIW:

(The commission is likely to ask McCarthy for testimony.) — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 18, 2021

The House doesn’t need any GOP support but Dems “will need 10 Republican senators to pass it”:

Read more about the commission here, just published. Chatted with 8 GOP senators about it last night. Dems don't need any House GOP support (although they'll likely get some) but they will need 10 Republican senators to pass it. https://t.co/kDUvg9OLz9 — Haley Byrd Wilt (@byrdinator) May 18, 2021

***