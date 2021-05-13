Rep. Adam Kinzinger took a shot at his colleague Marjorie Taylor-Greene after she reportedly berated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the two were leaving the House floor earlier this week.

“While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this,” wrote the Illinois congressman representing CNN and MSNBC viewers of the state. “The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions”:

While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this. The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions. https://t.co/QtKV8qnAqH — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 13, 2021

He was responding to this report:

Kinzinger responds to @MariannaReports story on Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronting AOC in the hallways: https://t.co/AlBxhiTQzb — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) May 13, 2021

Anyway, he’s wrong about AOC or did he miss this day in Congress?

AOC spent her first day in Congress participating in sit-in in Pelosi’s office. https://t.co/6bdFMARoxq — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 13, 2021

“Lmaoo,” indeed:

Or can MTG attend a sit-in in the Speaker’s office?

As for MTG vs. AOC, Pelosi is calling for an ethics probe:

Snowflakes:

“It was reported to our office… the verbal assault, really abuse, of our colleague,” Pelosi says of Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting AOC yesterday. “This is beneath the dignity of a member of the Congress of the United States.” — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 13, 2021

***