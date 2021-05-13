Rep. Adam Kinzinger took a shot at his colleague Marjorie Taylor-Greene after she reportedly berated Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the two were leaving the House floor earlier this week.

“While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this,” wrote the Illinois congressman representing CNN and MSNBC viewers of the state. “The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions”:

He was responding to this report:

Trending

Anyway, he’s wrong about AOC or did he miss this day in Congress?

“Lmaoo,” indeed:

Or can MTG attend a sit-in in the Speaker’s office?

As for MTG vs. AOC, Pelosi is calling for an ethics probe:

Pelosi Calls For Ethics Probe Into Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Snowflakes:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCMarjorie Taylor Greene