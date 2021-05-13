Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference today that if he somehow made women feel uncomfortable in the past, that’s not necessarily sexual harassment.

“If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable,” said the former Attorney General of the state who should know a thing or two about laws and such:

Gov. Cuomo, you earned this:

Watch for yourself:

He made the comment to reporter Rebecca Lewis:

And now multiple journos are pointing out that Cuomo’s interpretation of NYS law is incorrect:

Whoops:

Maybe he missed this day in law school?

***

