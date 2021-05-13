Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference today that if he somehow made women feel uncomfortable in the past, that’s not necessarily sexual harassment.

“If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable,” said the former Attorney General of the state who should know a thing or two about laws and such:

“I never said anything I believe is inappropriate," NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) just said, explaining why he previously apologized for his behavior but maintains he did nothing wrong. “If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable.” — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) May 13, 2021

Gov. Cuomo, you earned this:

Gotta love mansplaining what sexual harassment is https://t.co/pbjXU9BRbm — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) May 13, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY): “If I just made you feel uncomfortable, that is not harassment. That’s you feeling uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/UIUcbf2pEB — The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021

He made the comment to reporter Rebecca Lewis:

He told me, a young female reporter pressing him, that I could leave the press conference and say he harassed me, but that doesn't make it true, then said the below quote to me. Yikes https://t.co/kLLoMRA7uS — Rebecca C. Lewis (@_rebeccaclewis) May 13, 2021

And now multiple journos are pointing out that Cuomo’s interpretation of NYS law is incorrect:

Our @_rebeccaclewis pressed Gov. Cuomo on the legal definition of sexual harassment, and this is how he responded. He then proceeded to double down on the line that "harassment is not making someone feel uncomfortable" which is legally incorrect. https://t.co/FYnYIW6aJT — City & State NY (@CityAndStateNY) May 13, 2021

Whoops:

It sounds like the governor doesn't understand his own state's definition of sexual harassment: https://t.co/BD2jX7P7Vk — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 13, 2021

Maybe he missed this day in law school?

From the NY State AG's definition: "Sexual harassment is a form of gender-based discrimination. It involves

unwelcome sexual conduct that … creates an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment." It "may be verbal, visual and/or physical."https://t.co/BD2jX7P7Vk https://t.co/3SVoArwLR0 — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) May 13, 2021

