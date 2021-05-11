The words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on the street in bright yellow letters outside of the White House are no more:

The words 'Black Lives Matter' have been paved over on DC's 16th St north of the White House Mayor Bowser painted the words in a jab at then-President Trump, successfully changing the topic when protesters were criticizing her pic.twitter.com/iIWUCFRRSX — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) May 11, 2021

Isn’t this a hate crime?

Is this a hate crime? Will pavers go to Gitmo? — x – Go Bolts! (@boltsfan850) May 11, 2021

Over to you, media:

Weird how there’s no media outrage about this https://t.co/INDrNzwfvw — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) May 11, 2021

“Racism is solved”:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did announce that Black Lives Matter Plaza “will become a permanent art installation” of some sort:

Black Lives Matter Plaza will become a permanent art installation. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement about the future of the now-iconic downtown street in front of the White House. https://t.co/2MsMiICzQu — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 9, 2021

But she didn’t release any details on just what it will look like:

The Bowser administration would not provide any specifics on what improvements or changes would be made or on a timeline for the work.

For something Bowser made such a big deal about, now there are no details about its future?

Black Lives Matter Plaza is a place for healing and strategizing, protest and redress. Thank you to the artists, DPW employees, residents, and demonstrators who continue fighting for change. Together, we stand to say it loud and proud: #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/kWRk8g02S2 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 12, 2020

The words “served their purpose”. . .

They served their purpose I guess https://t.co/RLyll0MSxB — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) May 11, 2021

. . .to taunt former President Trump:

i guess they stopped mattering once they couldn’t be used to antagonize trump https://t.co/y0JQ8Hc7TK — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) May 11, 2021

And now, apparently, it’s about creating some sort of new tourist attraction:

And as before, #BlackLivesMatter will be tucked away until politicians have a further use for it in the future, proving it's not really about black lives, it's about using black lives as a tool to obtain power. https://t.co/mTSu4Q1xHY — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 11, 2021

