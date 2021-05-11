The words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on the street in bright yellow letters outside of the White House are no more:

Isn’t this a hate crime?

Over to you, media:

“Racism is solved”:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser did announce that Black Lives Matter Plaza “will become a permanent art installation” of some sort:

But she didn’t release any details on just what it will look like:

The Bowser administration would not provide any specifics on what improvements or changes would be made or on a timeline for the work.

For something Bowser made such a big deal about, now there are no details about its future?

The words “served their purpose”. . .

. . .to taunt former President Trump:

And now, apparently, it’s about creating some sort of new tourist attraction:

***

