Meanwhile, in D.C., they’re letting you celebrate getting married again but you still can’t dance at the reception, either inside or OUTSIDE:
DC bans dancing at indoor and outdoor wedding receptions starting May 1 https://t.co/cSoVvjSaOP via @WUSA9
— Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) April 29, 2021
Sheesh:
Getting in one last COVID restriction insanity before the excuses run out? https://t.co/fqKapoKmAj
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) May 2, 2021
And we’re pretty sure we’ve seen this movie before:
FOOTLOOSE (1984, dir. Herbert Ross) https://t.co/HjCZ1KH5hO
— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) May 2, 2021
Help us Kevin Bacon, you’re our only hope:
Kevin Bacon, where you at? https://t.co/lzpBHCDgIA
— Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 2, 2021
How, exactly will D.C. police this anyway?
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 2, 2021
And, to think, they want to be a real state?
“And you want to be my 51st state.”
— John Cinnamon (@JohnCinnamon) May 2, 2021
Sorry, D.C., but you’ve failed the pop quiz:
Congress: "OK, we'll think about letting you become a state. What will be the first thing you do once you have statehood?"
DC: "BAN DANCING"
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 2, 2021
Game over:
No statehood for you. pic.twitter.com/i4oqrXDe0S
— Kevin Carolan (@KCarolanDC) May 2, 2021
***