Meanwhile, in D.C., they’re letting you celebrate getting married again but you still can’t dance at the reception, either inside or OUTSIDE:

DC bans dancing at indoor and outdoor wedding receptions starting May 1 https://t.co/cSoVvjSaOP via @WUSA9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) April 29, 2021

Sheesh:

Getting in one last COVID restriction insanity before the excuses run out? https://t.co/fqKapoKmAj — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) May 2, 2021

And we’re pretty sure we’ve seen this movie before:

Help us Kevin Bacon, you’re our only hope:

Kevin Bacon, where you at? https://t.co/lzpBHCDgIA — Matt Gorman (@mattsgorman) May 2, 2021

How, exactly will D.C. police this anyway?

And, to think, they want to be a real state?

“And you want to be my 51st state.” — John Cinnamon (@JohnCinnamon) May 2, 2021

Sorry, D.C., but you’ve failed the pop quiz:

Congress: "OK, we'll think about letting you become a state. What will be the first thing you do once you have statehood?" DC: "BAN DANCING" — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 2, 2021

Game over:

No statehood for you. pic.twitter.com/i4oqrXDe0S — Kevin Carolan (@KCarolanDC) May 2, 2021

