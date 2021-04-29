White House chief of staff Ronald Klain appeared to link the number of schools that have reopened since January to President Joe Biden’s leadership. Or something:

When @JoeBiden became @POTUS, about 33% of schools were open for full-time instruction. Today, the number is 65%. https://t.co/4r9Pwy4scm — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 29, 2021

He was responding to Tim Carney who was responding to this tweet on Sen. Tim Scott ripping school districts across the nation for ignoring science and not reopening sooner:

Tim Scott hammering on how so many schools didn't let science guidance their decision-making around the coronavirus. — Paige W. Cunningham (@pw_cunningham) April 29, 2021

Christoper Scalia, son of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, called out Klain for his post hoc fallacy (“When event B happens after event A, a person might think “event A must have caused event B”:

Siri, what’s a post hoc fallacy? https://t.co/4D5HsTupiV — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) April 29, 2021

How do you say “gaslighting” in Latin? Because, that’s happening, too:

This is such gaslighting, its incredible. First of all, on January 20th, far more than 33% schools were open. That is a LIE. Would be nice if @twitter marked it as such. https://t.co/cQClO5CKaf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 29, 2021

Here are the real numbers:

"The survey, which covered January and, in some cases, February…found 47 percent of schools serving fourth-graders and 46 percent serving eighth-graders were open for full in-person instruction."https://t.co/CTLi1HRtyb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 29, 2021

Really, this is the same exact thing Klain is saying:

When @JoeBiden became @POTUS, the average temperature in the US was 34.6 °F. Today, the number is 53 °F. https://t.co/a9As1yqkph — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 29, 2021

Well, Klain knows this and we suspect that’s why he worded his tweet so carefully:

The reason this works is because we no longer teach grade schoolers Logic. https://t.co/WrkxpFM45z — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) April 29, 2021

But Dems will eat it up:

Right. Joe Biden got Republican governors to open schools. Solid tweet. https://t.co/73cPGDtTQc — RBe (@RBPundit) April 29, 2021

And he’s “proud” of the fact that 35% of schools are still closed for no reason?

So your rapacious teacher union shakedown artist friends got the monster ransom they demanded and they're still keeping a third of schools fully or partially closed anyway? You proud of that??? https://t.co/Orzy1OmtlP — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 29, 2021

This is happening is states that even prioritized teacher vaccinations:

It isn't ideal that 35% of schools are closed when all science indicates that COVID-19 is a minimal threat to children, and that they catch and spread it at a far lower rate than adults. Many states prioritized teachers for vaccination as well. https://t.co/iStP2aHCGg — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) April 29, 2021

***