Authorities in Michigan released dashcam footage of Dem state Rep. Jewell Jones resisting arrest and telling cops he’ll call fellow Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they didn’t let him go:

Cops were responding to reports of an erratic driver and Jones had driven his car into a ditch, injuring an unknown female passenger. Full video here:

Via the Detroit News, Jones said:

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” state Rep. Jewell Jones said, according to the report, which The Detroit News obtained Wednesday.

Cops had to use a Taser and pepper spray on the allegedly drunk Jones to take him into custody when

Jones was charged with “four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.”

And this mega-thread from the Michigan GOP is well worth a read.

TL;DR: Why hasn’t Whitmer denounced Jones and come out in support of the cops?

