Authorities in Michigan released dashcam footage of Dem state Rep. Jewell Jones resisting arrest and telling cops he’ll call fellow Dem Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if they didn’t let him go:

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones crashes car drunk with handgun in cupholder, resists arrest, then tells officers he'll call Gov. Whitmer if they don't let him go! https://t.co/lJgMxnDUzg pic.twitter.com/uKyjZKRIT8 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 25, 2021

Cops were responding to reports of an erratic driver and Jones had driven his car into a ditch, injuring an unknown female passenger. Full video here:

.⁦@MIRSnews⁩ exclusive – video shows Rep Jewell Jones defiance and struggle w/officers who responded to reports of erratic driver who crashed April 6. He is chgd w/resisting police, being super drunk https://t.co/9VOP85NtVw — Lisa Roose-Church (@LisaRooseChurch) April 24, 2021

Via the Detroit News, Jones said:

“I don’t give a f— bro, when I call Gretchen ill (sic) need yall (sic) ID’s badge numbers everything,” state Rep. Jewell Jones said, according to the report, which The Detroit News obtained Wednesday.

Cops had to use a Taser and pepper spray on the allegedly drunk Jones to take him into custody when

State Rep. Jewell Jones was eventually taken to the ground, and a stun gun was used twice and then pepper spray as officers attempted to get him into handcuffs, according to the report, which was obtained by The Detroit News on Wednesday. https://t.co/DU3T95fsrg — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) April 22, 2021

Jones was charged with “four counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer; operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content; operating while intoxicated; reckless driving; and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol.”

And this mega-thread from the Michigan GOP is well worth a read.

TL;DR: Why hasn’t Whitmer denounced Jones and come out in support of the cops?

🚨MEGA-THREAD🚨Michigan State Police pulled over a Michigan Democrat lawmaker April 2nd for driving drunk. He threatened to call @GovWhitmer on the spot… — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The 911 calls came pouring in as the Democrat State Representative's black Chevy Tahoe sped down I-96. For almost 50 miles, the vehicle with the vanity plate “ELECTED” was driving so recklessly that at least one person saw him go the wrong way before rolling into a ditch. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

When police arrived at the scene, according to @MIRSnews, Democrat State Rep. Jewell Jones and his unidentified female passenger were found with their pants down as the Tahoe remained in the ditch. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

(WARNING – IT GETS GRAPHIC): Jones was "holding the woman up" near the passenger side door, according to a police report obtained by MIRSnews. The woman's pants "were down" as she vomited and Jewell's pants "were partially down" when a paramedic arrived at the crash site. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Police engaged in a struggle with Jones, and at one point as Jones is on the ground struggling with multiple officers, he shouts: "Let me sit up, (N-Word)." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the woman was "unable to stand on her own and was essentially unresponsive" as paramedics tried to administer care, the police report noted. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The paramedic told police that Jewell identified both himself and his passenger as "people of importance" and flashed his wallet badge, the report noted. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

When a state police trooper asked for Jones' identification, Jones refused, at one point prompting the trooper to tell Jones, "don't be dumb." During their exchange, Jones responds "I can't do that" when asked again for his driver's license and ID. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

At that point, the officers had had enough. They put their hands on Jones and wrestled him to the ground. Keep in mind a gun was also inside his car, reportedly in the cupholder. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Jones continued to resist and was brought to the ground by state troopers, who told him to "stop resisting." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

This is when the Democrat threatened police, saying, "I'll call Governor Whitmer right now. He continued, "When I call Gretchen I need y'alls IDs and badges." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

In addition to invoking Whitmer's name, Jones tells the troopers, "I'm not giving you my arm unless you shoot me. You shoot me, I'll get up," according to the police report obtained by MIRS news. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

Officers do get Jones into handcuffs and he is eventually placed in the back of a Livingston County sheriff's deputy's vehicle, although video shows he resisted that request, as well. He was eventually transported to the county jail, where he was held overnight. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

The level of hypocrisy by Democrats here in Michigan is stunning. Their mantra is, "it's rules for thee, but not for me." — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

This Democrat put thousands of families at risk by driving extremely drunk on a busy interstate between Lansing and Detroit. Will this be covered fairly? There are still so many questions that must be answered. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

QUESTION: Why hasn't @GovWhitmer come out in support for law enforcement, particularly the Michigan State Police? Leaders lead, they don't hide, and @GretchenWhitmer is hiding. — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) April 25, 2021

