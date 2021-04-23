A CDC advisory panel just announced that it’s recommending resuming Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine:

They’re saying, not surprisingly, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks:

Johnson & Johnson will add a warning about blood clots for women under 50:

According to the CDC, there were 15 cases of these rare blood clots. . .

. . .out of 7.89 million doses:

