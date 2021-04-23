A CDC advisory panel just announced that it’s recommending resuming Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine:

Breaking: CDC advisers recommend resuming use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccinehttps://t.co/iTcaK5ybfb — David P Gelles (@gelles) April 23, 2021

They’re saying, not surprisingly, that the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks:

#BREAKING NEWS: A U.S. health panel is recommending resuming the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying the benefits outweigh the serious but small risk of blood clots. https://t.co/8xaqRPCwHG — KDKA (@KDKA) April 23, 2021

Johnson & Johnson will add a warning about blood clots for women under 50:

J&J will update the label for the vaccine, indicating that women under the age of 50 should be aware of the risk of blood clots from the vaccine. The CDC's Advisory Committee agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks from rare blood clots linked with the vaccine https://t.co/LG8Ihce6ND — David P Gelles (@gelles) April 23, 2021

According to the CDC, there were 15 cases of these rare blood clots. . .

The CDC has learned of 15 cases of the rare blood clot condition linked with Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, per CDC’s Dr. Tom Shimabukuro.

— All have been women

— 13 were women under the age of 50

— 3 died and 7 are hospitalized — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 23, 2021

. . .out of 7.89 million doses:

CDC staff reported there have been 15 cases of an unusual clotting disorder among young women, among 7.89 million doses of the vaccine delivered in the United States. https://t.co/IRdGnqHUJa — The Ledger (@theledger) April 23, 2021

***