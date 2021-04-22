Yesterday we told you about this absolutely scorching hot take from former Obama adviser Valerie Jarret when she said we need to “demand accountability” after “Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight”

A Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight. Demand accountability. Fight for justice. #BlackLivesMatter. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

Well, she *tried* to clean that up a little later in the day but this new one is just as bad as the original tweet:

Just because an officer can use deadly force does not mean the officer should. Let’s spend more time responsibly training them to de-escalate violent situations, and if force is required, use the minimum force necessary. — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) April 21, 2021

Maybe it’s time for a third take, Valerie? We honestly would like to know just what she’d have the officer do differently in that situation:

You've got about another mile of walking-back to go. Maybe watch this before you tweet again. 10 seconds from arrival to criminal charging unarmed girl with a knife. Responsible training would teach officer to do just what he did. https://t.co/gBHZfwm07D — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) April 21, 2021

It could work!

The cop should have calmly asked her not to stab the other girl https://t.co/7XS5fciakI — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 21, 2021

And there’s no acknowledgment that the other girl’s life in the video was probably saved thanks to the cop:

Just because a police officer can stop a girl from being stabbed to death doesn't mean they should. https://t.co/00uRkCl4Uv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 21, 2021

Maybe she can ask some of the people on her former Secret Service detail how they would’ve reacted?

Valerie took Secret Service protection when she had the chance. They weren't armed with water guns. You almost have to think she's either the dumbest person alive or secretly wanted the woman in pink to get murdered. https://t.co/atD9HQ4Pfv — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 21, 2021

She doesn’t have an answer and none of the people criticizing the cop do:

Twelve seconds. This officer had TWELVE SECONDS from the moment he exited his car to the point where a knife was being plunged towards the intended victim. What " de-escalation", what "minimum force" would you suggest he had used?https://t.co/9sRleqLYwJ https://t.co/mGbagoGbbV pic.twitter.com/Ay2Q4N0v86 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 22, 2021

