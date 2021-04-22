Yesterday we told you about this absolutely scorching hot take from former Obama adviser Valerie Jarret when she said we need to “demand accountability” after “Black teenage girl named Ma’Khia Bryant was killed because a police officer immediately decided to shoot her multiple times in order to break up a knife fight”

Well, she *tried* to clean that up a little later in the day but this new one is just as bad as the original tweet:

Maybe it’s time for a third take, Valerie? We honestly would like to know just what she’d have the officer do differently in that situation:

It could work!

And there’s no acknowledgment that the other girl’s life in the video was probably saved thanks to the cop:

Maybe she can ask some of the people on her former Secret Service detail how they would’ve reacted?

She doesn’t have an answer and none of the people criticizing the cop do:

