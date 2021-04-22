It’s Earth Day, everyone! And let’s not forget this day was co-founded by a psychopathic murderer who then composted the girlfriend he just murdered:

And with that said, the group Extinction Rebellion appears to be carrying on in the original spirit of Earth Day’s co-founder with this insane stunt at the White House this morning:

Climate activists dump wheelbarrows full of cow manure outside the White House to protest Joe Biden’s climate plan. pic.twitter.com/ywuTgyhRUj — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 22, 2021

Enlisting the help of children “is a nice touch”:

The little girl with manure in her doll stroller is a nice touch. https://t.co/6KITdeeXyS pic.twitter.com/2MEWDPb7Np — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 22, 2021

Hopefully:

I really hope her mom wipes that stroller down. — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 22, 2021

The group then linked the death of George Floyd to the “Climate Emergency”:

They’re from Extinction Rebellion, a group that often does stunt protests. A speaker right now is telling us how the Climate Emergency is intimately connected to George Floyd’s death. — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) April 22, 2021

UPDATE: But of course they left the mess for someone else to clean up:

The group has dispersed, leaving the cow poop in the middle of the street at 17 and NY Ave #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/bVjVJneS2v — Jane Recker (@janerecker) April 22, 2021

But their shenanigans were not isolated to the U.S. Over in London, Extinction Rebellion vandals were arrested after breaking this sign at the HSBC building:

Think how much more C02 and other harmful waste will b put into our atmosphere in the repair/replacement of this vandalism Today you achieve nothing but damaging the thing you say you want to save What a load of complete idiots #ExtinctionRebellion my arse pic.twitter.com/92gtNn72gL — Dr. Karl Beattie (@realkarlbeattie) April 22, 2021

They’re saving the planet! Or something:

Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at Canary Wharf HSBC https://t.co/scWuNEA0lo — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 22, 2021

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.