It’s Earth Day, everyone! And let’s not forget this day was co-founded by a psychopathic murderer who then composted the girlfriend he just murdered:

And with that said, the group Extinction Rebellion appears to be carrying on in the original spirit of Earth Day’s co-founder with this insane stunt at the White House this morning:

Enlisting the help of children “is a nice touch”:

Hopefully:

The group then linked the death of George Floyd to the “Climate Emergency”:

UPDATE: But of course they left the mess for someone else to clean up:

But their shenanigans were not isolated to the U.S. Over in London, Extinction Rebellion vandals were arrested after breaking this sign at the HSBC building:

They’re saving the planet! Or something:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

