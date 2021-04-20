You know, it’s about time for the CDC to acknowledge that these vaccines work, they work well and once you’re vaccinated you can get back to living a normal life:

Out of 1.8 million fully vaccinated Michiganders, 334 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of April 6, according to state health officials. Those cases, however, are still under further review. https://t.co/31CSHntPVY — Detroit Free Press (@freep) April 20, 2021

That’s only 0.02% in a state where COVID-19 is spreading like the proverbial wildfire:

.02% in the hottest hot spot in the country. even in the middle of a viral forest fire people are almost completely protected from covid thanks to the vaccines https://t.co/XQwijBukZv — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) April 20, 2021

This really is good news:

Just for some context: MI averaging over 4K new cases PER DAY for a population around 10 million. In other words, getting Covid after being fully vaccinated is extremely rare even in a place with high community spread and most of those cases are mild. https://t.co/bN67IxdSRg — AG (@AGHamilton29) April 20, 2021

And those who do still get COVID-19 aren’t being hospitalized or dying from it:

Yes that's within the statistics. But they didn't die, or get hospitalized, and that's the point of getting vaccinated. https://t.co/sV4FreRogt — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 20, 2021

Oh, and that 334 number might drop by the way:

The total number may change, however, as the 334 cases are investigated to make sure that 14 days had passed since the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for each person and that each was a new coronavirus infection, Sutfin said. “These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test,” Sutfin said. Nicole and Matt Pierson got vaccinated as soon as they were eligible, hoping the vaccines would protect them from the virus.

Now, if we can just get the media, the CDC, etc. to catch up to what is expected, we’d be pretty good:

Do journalists really want to intentionally mislead the public? These headlines are out of control. This is neither surprising nor unexpected. https://t.co/y1j1uBli1k — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 20, 2021

