You know, it’s about time for the CDC to acknowledge that these vaccines work, they work well and once you’re vaccinated you can get back to living a normal life:

That’s only 0.02% in a state where COVID-19 is spreading like the proverbial wildfire:

This really is good news:

And those who do still get COVID-19 aren’t being hospitalized or dying from it:

Oh, and that 334 number might drop by the way:

The total number may change, however, as the 334 cases are investigated to make sure that 14 days had passed since the final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for each person and that each was a new coronavirus infection, Sutfin said.

“These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) criteria for determination of potential breakthrough, including the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days prior to the post-vaccination positive test,” Sutfin said.

Nicole and Matt Pierson got vaccinated as soon as they were eligible, hoping the vaccines would protect them from the virus.

Now, if we can just get the media, the CDC, etc. to catch up to what is expected, we’d be pretty good:

