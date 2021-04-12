SHOT. . .

From Sunday’s New York Times:

CHASER. . .

And here’s Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan with a helpful edit to make the headline more accurate:

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/fHblo5krI2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 11, 2021

The Biden administration is also now saying they didn’t know how bad the problem was because of the shortened transition period, which is total BS:

Also, I’m sorry, but it’s just ridiculous that the Biden administration is saying they didn’t know this would happen and weren’t able to prep for this because there was no real transition. I don’t work for transition and I knew. Come on… https://t.co/MlKQuFoWW4 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) April 10, 2021

And the crisis will only get worse they predict:

“Government projections obtained by The New York Times show there could be more than 35,000 migrant children to be cared for by June — a prospect that one former senior health and human services official called terrifying.” https://t.co/XQ6CmIWSdG — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 11, 2021

But “liberal pundits” are giving Biden a total pass on what’s going on:

The lack of interest from liberal pundits in the increasingly horrific conditions of kids at the border — after 4 years equating it to Nazism — is striking. The last time we heard from them, it was to complain the media was paying *too much attention*:https://t.co/eXnsMzie3j — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 11, 2021

The NYT also reported that the Biden administration is begging government workers to take paid leave and travel to the border and help:

Biden administration begs government workers. 'Will you consider taking a four-month paid leave from your job to help care for migrant children in government-run shelters packed with new arrivals at the border?' From NYT: https://t.co/WGwYpHpOcC — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 11, 2021

We saw that WH border coordinator announced she’s leaving. . .

Rats fleeing the sinking ship? White House border coordinator Roberta S. Jacobson to step down https://t.co/odm1DX6OPA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 9, 2021

. . .could HHS Sec. Xavier Becerra be next?

Semi-buried in here is the fun tidbit that Biden is pissed at Becerra for not getting the job done. Wow, who could have seen that putting a guy who’s main experience is suing people in charge might not yield much bureaucratic efficiency? https://t.co/MlKQuFoWW4 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) April 10, 2021

***