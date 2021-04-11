What is wrong with him?

NYC mayoral candidate and former failed Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang shared this truly awful story about how he had to give away the family dog, Grizzly, all so he could have something to tweet for #NationalPetsDay:

On #NationalPetsDay celebrating our dog Grizzly who we raised as a puppy but had to give away because one of our boys became allergic to him. Miss you Grizz! #dogsforyang pic.twitter.com/tPtRDVjrMV — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) April 11, 2021

You know, Andrew, you don’t HAVE to tweet about everything:

Oh, it’s real:

But it’s too late now:

I'm not a paid advisor to the Yang campaign, but my unsolicited advice would be to not have posted this and you should perhaps find a way to reacquire Grizzly and pretend this post never happened. https://t.co/xi1BfStRWP — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) April 11, 2021

Maybe his team (or he?) wants him to lose?

There's either a saboteur on Andrew Yang's social media team or he's just truly terrible at this, either way it's hilarious https://t.co/LkYPLX2EER — Jess Goodwin (@thejessgoodwin) April 11, 2021

We’ll find out in a few weeks!

I… I'm not sure I want to hear how you celebrate Mother's Day. https://t.co/QKevHLrm0m — Philip Michaels (@PhilipMichaels) April 11, 2021

Believe it or not, Yang made it worse and shared an old tweet where he met up again with Grizzly and then he . . . ignored the adorable pup so he could take a photo:

Poor Grizz!

***