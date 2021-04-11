What is wrong with him?

NYC mayoral candidate and former failed Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang shared this truly awful story about how he had to give away the family dog, Grizzly, all so he could have something to tweet for #NationalPetsDay:

You know, Andrew, you don’t HAVE to tweet about everything:

Oh, it’s real:

But it’s too late now:

Maybe his team (or he?) wants him to lose?

We’ll find out in a few weeks!

Believe it or not, Yang made it worse and shared an old tweet where he met up again with Grizzly and then he . . . ignored the adorable pup so he could take a photo:

Poor Grizz!

