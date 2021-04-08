Kentucky’s Dem Gov. Andy Beshear just signed into law a new bipartisan bill that expanded voting access in his state:

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has signed a bipartisan bill that expands voting access in Kentucky. https://t.co/OydnVAVKUK — Axios (@axios) April 7, 2021

And the national media is pretty psyched about it! CBS News tweets, “VOTING RIGHTS” in all-caps to really let you know what it’s about:

VOTING RIGHTS: While many states are pushing restrictive voting laws, today Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bipartisan bill that expands voter access, saying “we should be making it easier.” https://t.co/LGdJPh6KEj pic.twitter.com/85FqbR68Z4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2021

But it’s really weird how these accounts aren’t telling you much about it in the headline, right?

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signs bipartisan elections bill expanding voting access into law https://t.co/41Eh5tHdTG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 8, 2021

And that’s because Kentucky’s new law is still more restrictive than in Georgia:

A lot of people celebrating that Kentucky passed a set of election laws that are still more restrictive than Georgia's https://t.co/j9i98I7Qpo — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) April 8, 2021

Here’s a summary of the new law:

Voting rights activists would be livid if GA had:

– done away with no excuse absentee voting

– allowed 3 days of early voting

– scrapped automatic voter registration

Before praising KY as bipartisan, remember Republicans will point to KY as a model since Democrats support it — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) April 8, 2021

So, if Georgia is Jim Crow 2.0, Kentucky’s new law is EVEN WORSE. Whare are Dems championing it?

While Republicans like @BrianKempGA are implementing Jim Crow 2.0, yet another Democratic governor just expanded voting rights, this time in deep red Kentucky. Thank you, Gov. @AndyBeshearKY. https://t.co/uOWUVpiGmp — Democratic Governors (@DemGovs) April 8, 2021

And here’s Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stomping all over the DGA:

These bills revert Kentucky back to requiring an excuse for absentee ballots. Georgia has no excuse absentee balloting. Kentucky would now have 3 days of early voting, with none on Sundays. Georgia has 17 days of early voting along with two optional Sundays. Read the law. https://t.co/r2A8mc1Rdt — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 8, 2021

“Read the law”? Good luck with that.

***