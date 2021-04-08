Kentucky’s Dem Gov. Andy Beshear just signed into law a new bipartisan bill that expanded voting access in his state:

And the national media is pretty psyched about it! CBS News tweets, “VOTING RIGHTS” in all-caps to really let you know what it’s about:

But it’s really weird how these accounts aren’t telling you much about it in the headline, right?

Trending

And that’s because Kentucky’s new law is still more restrictive than in Georgia:

Here’s a summary of the new law:

So, if Georgia is Jim Crow 2.0, Kentucky’s new law is EVEN WORSE. Whare are Dems championing it?

And here’s Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stomping all over the DGA:

“Read the law”? Good luck with that.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: georgiaKempKentucky