The Intercept’s Ryan Grim shared this clip of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe offering up a toast for St. Patrick’s Day after speaking of violence in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The Irish music playing as he makes the transition is a nice touch, too. Have a watch:

This is certainly one way to offer thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/ws32FBnQ38 — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 18, 2021

Here’s the full context that Grim says is “not any better”:

From here, and no it's not any better in its full context https://t.co/kfOk1nuCGY — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 18, 2021

That’s not a good look:

don’t get all choked up there Terry — The Adorable One (@gethappy12374) March 18, 2021

He’s a Dem so it won’t be:

This should be a career killing moment. Holy shit. — daniel krouse (@danielkrouse4) March 18, 2021

“Clown behavior,” even:

Your way of mourning a misogynistic, racist attack on the AAPI community is….by….cheering with…a beer to bagpipes????????? Clown behavior. https://t.co/C3D7nVl8s3 — June Laffey (@JELaffey) March 18, 2021

He’s probably going to be the next governor, so, get used to it?

Ugh. That’s…disappointing. — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) March 18, 2021

He did offer a less cherry statement earlier in the day:

***