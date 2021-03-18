RealClearPolitics has a new piece up quoting from multiple sources accusing anti-Trump GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Ilinois of lobbying for his wife to get a job on the Trump White House’s comms team:

Dust Up in Trump World. According to three former White House aides, Kinzinger was lobbying hard for his wife to get a job in WH comms, months before leading a lonely impeachment charge. https://t.co/MB5Bqg9qm3 https://t.co/VOKYIZnn9V — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 18, 2021

Dan Scavino hinted back in December that there was more to Kinzinger’s impeachment vote back but he didn’t get into specifics:

Adam’s just mad that The White House didn’t hire his big push and recommendation (we’ll leave who, between us) in the comms shop back in April 2020. Why weren’t they hired, and brought on the team!? Bingo! Because they were close to him, and honestly, he’s a TOOL! Embarrassing! https://t.co/38UH1ViacS — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) December 27, 2020

And today’s RCP article adds to that with the suggestion that the two are tied together:

“It’s 100% true. We completely shut it down when Kinzinger lobbied the White House to hire his wife in the Communications Department because he’s a complete asshole” said source with knowledge of the process. https://t.co/MB5Bqg9qm3 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 18, 2021

Alyssa Farah says it’s not true, however, and Kinzinger “didn’t need to” lobby on his wife’s behalf:

.@Alyssafarah: “No one ever lobbied me on her behalf. They didn’t need to; I knew how good she was, as did many in the White House. I was the one who tried to convince her to come on board, but she ultimately decided not to take the position.” https://t.co/MB5Bqg9qm3 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 18, 2021

But that’s really not the point, right? This signals that Kinzinger was totally fine with EVERYTHING ELSE Trump had done as president to the point where he felt comfortable that his wife would be part of the team:

.@RepKinzinger spokeswoman: "Their implication that she wasn’t capable of getting a job on her own is false and deeply misogynistic." https://t.co/MB5Bqg9qm3 — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 18, 2021

What a hack.

