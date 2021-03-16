Well, it looks like Sen. Mitch McConnell touched a nerve when he warned of a “scorched earth” Senate if Dems kill the filibuster.
MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt tweeted, “This is what’s known as a threat”:
This is what’s known as a threat https://t.co/jOThkWGMOs
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) March 16, 2021
Former Obama advisor Dan Pfeiffer called McConnell the “chief earth scorcher”:
Said the chief earth scorcher https://t.co/xHYC4gx1Bv
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 16, 2021
But it’s funny how people like Pfeiffer and former Hillary spox Brian Fallon never were on board with McConnell killing the filibuster when Donald Trump was president:
I think these threats will have the exact opposite effect McConnell intends on the vast majority of Senate Democratshttps://t.co/9p8JPOT73w
— Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) March 16, 2021
Imagine what would have happened with legislation approved by Trump without it?
Ummm. @LeaderMcConnell Sen. Mitch McConnell, #Satansfluffer look at your own desk for that hundred car pile-up – where legislation went to die when you were the Senate Majority leader. You single-handedly forced traffic to a stop. https://t.co/OIBCWbbfJS
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 16, 2021
We imagine Vote Latino would have had a few things to say about Trump’s immigration policies that passed with say 51 votes:
You've been the reason nothing has moved for 4 years. https://t.co/cmY92WsFL5
— Voto Latino (@votolatino) March 16, 2021
Note to Sen. Jeff Merkley: McConnell DID NOT change the rules when it suited him:
We must not forget that Mitch McConnell changed the Senate rules when it suited him & he'll do it again. He'll continue to block bills the American people support. Dems were elected to do a job and we can't let McConnell get in the way. https://t.co/bagyeau2XA
— Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) March 16, 2021
In reality, Dems should be thanking McConnell for standing up to Trump’s call to end the filibuster:
Mitch McConnell issuing threats now.
What a piece of vile garbage he is. https://t.co/bHjYJ3jVPy
— Ed Bott (@edbott) March 16, 2021
***
