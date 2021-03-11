And there it is. . .

After abuse allegations from six women, Mayor Bill de Blasio has *finally* heard enough and he’s calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign:

Watch:

Trending

For those that don’t know, these two HATE each other:

But what took de Blasio so long?

This should not be considered a bold move on the part of the mayor by any means as de Blasio’s call for Cuomo’s resignation comes *after* reaching the necessary threshold of votes needed in the state Senate impeach the governor if they take action:

What a coward.

***

 

 

Tags: Cuomode blasio