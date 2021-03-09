Former President Trump issued a short statement late saying “no more money for RINOS” and he encouraged donors to send money to his PAC instead of the RNC:

He didn’t start his own party, which is complicated to do and be competitive, but Trump is trying to set himself up as the place where money for Republicans should go as opposed to GOP committees pic.twitter.com/IPaiXTaIEy — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 9, 2021

This earned Rep. Ted Lieu’s approval:

Dear Republicans: please listen to the former President. Do not send your money to RNC, NRCC, or NRSC because they invariably support RINOS. https://t.co/sro0GiFqAn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 9, 2021

It appears that the former president was responded to a letter he received from the RNC that told him they would continue to use his name and likeness for fundraising purposes:

NEW: The RNC dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from Trump's attorneys today after they told the organization to stop using his name and likeness. https://t.co/31eZqTGPCS — Axios (@axios) March 8, 2021

And that was in response to Trump sending the RNC a cease-and-desist order:

The Republican Party intends to keep using Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said, despite a cease-and-desist letter from the former president last week https://t.co/2bBMUziash pic.twitter.com/pkclYjOwOg — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

We’ll have to keep an eye on this to see if it blows up, but right now the GOP is certainly working to stay in the former president’s good graces:

News: GOP is signing contract w/Mar-a-Lago to move part of the party's Palm Beach donor retreat next month to Trump's club, where he will speak at a dinner. It comes as president's PAC sends cease-and-desist letters to GOP entities & he vows to be a force: https://t.co/gOgYxozHVe — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 8, 2021

Well, it could happen, right?

Trump's response to RNC dismissing his cease-and-desist letters about fundraising… (One senior GOP official told me: "what's he going to do? Sue the RNC?) pic.twitter.com/FSRB5Uy3CG — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) March 9, 2021

***