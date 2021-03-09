Four NYPD officers are lucky to be alive after a pair of shootings was captured on video over the past few days.

First up is this incident in Queens where two officers were ambushed by a man while investigating a domestic violence incident. One cop was shot in the hip, the other in both hands but both returned fire, killing the suspect:

A little more on this incident. Both officers were wounded but they returned fire and killed the gunman. Thankfully they were in the home at the time because there’s a good chance that woman would have been killed that day.https://t.co/0fK94YvaVR — Delano Squires (@Mr_Squires) March 6, 2021

And here’s the video. Watch how fast it goes from routine to life-or-death:

If you ever had any question abt how quickly seemingly innocuous situations escalate, watch this. I believe a national conversation on policing is a good thing, but it’s hard to have an honest conversation when much of the public has NO IDEA what goes on every day on the streets. pic.twitter.com/IMrMTTkAtT — Delano Squires (@Mr_Squires) March 6, 2021

The second incident happened in Brooklyn where an officer was shot in the chest and a second grazed. The first officer was likely saved by his bullet-resistant vest:

We’ll hear pols say “NYC is lucky to have brave police & we’re fortunate they weren’t seriously hurt” — but it’s meaningless when they pass laws that emboldened violent criminals & endanger us all. Six cops shot in five months & they still haven’t woken up!https://t.co/qMH0DFwfJe — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 8, 2021

Surveillance footage from inside the building captured this attack as well:

Here are the dangers that NYC cops face for everyone to see — including the pols who pass laws that embolden violent criminals and make our jobs harder. Two officers shot last night an lucky to be alive. NY’s ill-conceived laws are failing us all!!! pic.twitter.com/GaAMH5llu2 — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 9, 2021

Over to you, Mayor de Blasio.

***