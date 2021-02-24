“Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley, who played the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine in the last three films, called out Sen. Ted Cruz for traveling to Cancun, Mexico during the winter freeze that left millions of Texans without power earlier this month.

“I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi… who doesn’t leave their state when it’s having a terrible time,” she said, apparently in reference to a tweet from Sen. Cruz defending Gina Carano:

The “emotionally tortured Jedi” is his line from this tweet:

Carano thanked Sen. Cruz for the kind words back then:

And she defended Sen. Cruz after her former “Mandalorian” co-star Pablo Pascal shared his office number:

So, who’s ready for the Daisy Ridley smackdown next? (RAISES HAND)

