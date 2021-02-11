Meteorologist Joe Bastardi has been warning for days now that the winter weather heading to Texas is comparable to a Category 5 hurricane in hurricane season and this morning’s horrific crash on I-35 was just the start:

and so it begins, I pray for these people and pray that people in the south ( Centered in Texas) the magnitude of what is evolving, Its as extreme for winter relative to this area meteorological as a cat 5 hurricane is in hurricane season. https://t.co/vfFxuDaXyw — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 11, 2021

His outlook has not changed as of this morning:

No changes on Texas Hype. I have spoken my piece, now lets see what the weather does. Sunday/Monday and the kind of ideas described. — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 11, 2021

He compared how he’s feeling watching this storm to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 that drenched Texas and Lousiana, causing $125 billion in damages:

I feel like its 5 days before Harvey, except in a winter event — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 10, 2021

“The State of Texas is going to be tested on so many levels, I hope gvt and EMA is ready”:

The State ot Texas is going to be tested on so many levels, I hope gvt and EMA is ready. There will be little wind in west Texas while the core of the cold which may drive temperatures to 0 in Austin, single digits IAH/SAT teens valley hit after major snow/ice storm. — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 10, 2021

If things go according to the models, Texas could see record cold:

This is as close to the Feb 1899 outbreak as I have ever seen as that had a lot of snow also. 1983 and 1985. had less. This is by far the coldest this century. Humanitarian interests with immigration plus blackouts in extreme cold big concern, at least to me https://t.co/jXVhQhzow0 — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 10, 2021

Be safe, everyone:

All time record low for Texas is -23. The Euro has a -22 showing up on it in NE Panhandle, This should be interesting pic.twitter.com/5XrWohjKjP — Joe Bastardi (@BigJoeBastardi) February 11, 2021

