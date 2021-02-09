Instagram user @gobobbygogo captured Vice President Kamala Harris running the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday:

There’s a video, too:

Kamala Harris said no days off pic.twitter.com/oIHq74CKpX — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) February 9, 2021

“She’s no Rocky”:

She’s no Rocky — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 9, 2021

Yes, we did notice the Secret Service guy in the background:

Her secret service guy followed this with his resignation — Ben Verlander (@Verly32) February 9, 2021

And has she ever done this before?

LOL – more fakeness from the queen of fake @KamalaHarris – normal people don't do this at the Lincoln Memorial – within half a mile, and closer to her residence is a similar stair case next to the Memorial Bridge…plus she's never done this before… totally fraudulent… https://t.co/f3ZsTbk3yF — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) February 9, 2021

***