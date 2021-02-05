Mike Bloomberg was just named as a United Nations Special Evoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, whatever the heck that is:

I'm honored to serve as @UN Special Envoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, and the first Global Ambassador for #RacetoZero & #RacetoResilience. Climate change is a global challenge, and I'm looking forward to continuing to accelerate progress.https://t.co/M73XGiFwFt pic.twitter.com/QM6c1jPRQb — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2021

This would be the same Mike Bloomberg who travels the world on his private jet:

pic.twitter.com/AUW9usp85Q — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 5, 2021

He defended using the jet during the 2020 primary, saying he needed it to close coal plants:

🚨 Dem Hypocrisy Alert WATCH → Billionaire Mike Bloomberg brags about flying around on his private jet to close coal plants as part of his radical, job-killing climate agenda. He won’t make any sacrifices himself, but he’ll gladly put you & your family out of a job. Typical. pic.twitter.com/ggC42XI5K1 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 3, 2020

First John Kerry and now Bloomberg. How many other private jet owners will the elite choose to fight climate change?

Apparently the only qualifications to get a job pimping "green" energy to the world is to have a fleet of private jets and a ton of money invested in an industry you're lobbying for massive subsidies for. https://t.co/LxW46JJTtw — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 5, 2021

Yeah, right!

So you’ll fly commercial from now on. It’s like a carpool or subway car but in the sky. — schmeez, Esquire (@schmeez_) February 5, 2021

Bloomberg also invests in fracking:

Bloomberg’s investment portfolio includes bets on private equity, fracking https://t.co/PFjg1gPXiC by @lhfang — The Intercept (@theintercept) February 24, 2020

Nope! Not a joke:

Is this a joke? Doesn't he have investments in oil and gas, including fracking? https://t.co/qQ5kmNnElP What on earth, @AntonioGuterres? What next, Trump as Special Envoy for Racial Harmony? https://t.co/6oj2QUI5vC — Mohamed El Dahshan (@eldahshan) February 5, 2021

