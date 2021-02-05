Mike Bloomberg was just named as a United Nations Special Evoy for Climate Ambition & Solutions, whatever the heck that is:

This would be the same Mike Bloomberg who travels the world on his private jet:

He defended using the jet during the 2020 primary, saying he needed it to close coal plants:

First John Kerry and now Bloomberg. How many other private jet owners will the elite choose to fight climate change?

Yeah, right!

Bloomberg also invests in fracking:

Nope! Not a joke:

