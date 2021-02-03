Sen. Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor today and called on Dems and their union buddies to stop moving the goal posts and open schools already:

He was particularly tough on the Jefferson County Public Schools system in his hometown of Louisville:

The vast majority of the kids in this district are still doing remote learning and it doesn’t sound like they’ll be back in class anytime soon:

He went on to say, “Science is not the obstacle. Federal money is not the obstacle. The obstacle is a lack of willpower”:

And he blasted Dems and unions for keeping schools shut:

“No more goalpost-moving”:

Hell, yes.

***

