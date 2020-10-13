It’s Day 2 of the ACB confirmation hearing and it looks like today libs will be focusing on her earrings:
— BohemianLiberal💙☮️ (@draagatsesile) October 13, 2020
You see, they think they’re coronavirus earrings or something. From Lizz Winstead, co-creator of “The Daily Show”:
Nice to see #AmyConeyBarrett has chosen to adorn herself in Corona virus earrings. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/o9FX3iwyNo
— Lizz "Good Genes" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) October 13, 2020
Others agree:
She’s wearing red again and coronavirus earrings. #underhiseye
— jthomas110 (@jthomas110) October 13, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett wearing her coronavirus earrings.
— BohemianLiberal💙☮️ (@draagatsesile) October 13, 2020
I can't watch. I tried. But I did note Amy Coney Barrett is wearing COVID earrings! Is this her "I don't care, do you" jacket?
— Tweeting Folly (@TweetingFollya) October 13, 2020
If this is all they got, HELLO JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT!
