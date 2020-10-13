It’s Day 2 of the ACB confirmation hearing and it looks like today libs will be focusing on her earrings:

You see, they think they’re coronavirus earrings or something. From Lizz Winstead, co-creator of “The Daily Show”:

Trending

Others agree:

If this is all they got, HELLO JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney Barrett