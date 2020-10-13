President Trump ended his first rally back after recovering from Covid-19 in Sanford, Florida last night with a little dance to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

Check it out:

For those libs angry at this, the band gave the president permission to use the song:

Trending

Even more “gold” than the president’s dance? Here’s Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears about it live last night:

The president reportedly told aides that he wants to do an in-person rally every night between now and election day:

We don’t know if he’ll actually keep that schedule, but another rally is set for tonight in Johnstown, PA:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpYMCA