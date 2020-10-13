President Trump ended his first rally back after recovering from Covid-19 in Sanford, Florida last night with a little dance to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

Check it out:

For those libs angry at this, the band gave the president permission to use the song:

ICYMI – NBC News: Village People gives Trump OK to play gay anthems 'YMCA,' 'Macho Man' at rallieshttps://t.co/iPrssDlM3X https://t.co/RXCCMYhULz — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 25, 2020

Even more “gold” than the president’s dance? Here’s Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears about it live last night:

Anderson Cooper’s face when he hears they are playing “Macho Man” at @realDonaldTrump ‘s rally. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1SK23Z6yeR — Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) October 13, 2020

The president reportedly told aides that he wants to do an in-person rally every night between now and election day:

Scoop: President Trump has asked his campaign to put him on the road every single day from now until Nov. 3. https://t.co/q4WsYzDbum — Axios (@axios) October 11, 2020

We don’t know if he’ll actually keep that schedule, but another rally is set for tonight in Johnstown, PA:

In his first rally after contracting COVID-19, Trump spoke for 65 minutes. That's similar to what he was doing before falling ill. (And he did his little dance to YMCA too) Another rally tomorrow. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 13, 2020

***